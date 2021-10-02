Strictly Come Dancing: Sheffield’s Dan Walker ‘likely to be first to leave’ claims marketing firm

A marketing business claims television personality Dan, who lives in the city, looks set to be the first Strictly Come Dancing to be voted out – meaning he could need the support of his home city tonight.

The firm Mediaworks claims social media chatter appears to place the former Football Focus presenter as the most at risk when voting starts tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marketing firm claims Dan Walker is the most likely to leave Strictly tonight. EMBARGOED TO 2130 SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18 For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of left to right) Nancy Xu, Rhys Stephenson, Katie McGlynn, Gorka Marquez, Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker during this year's BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing Launch Show. Issue date: Saturday September 18, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Strictly. Photo credit should read: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: Not for use more than 21 days after issue. You may use this picture without charge only for the purpose of publicising or reporting on current BBC programming, personnel or other BBC output or activity within 21 days of issue. Any use after that time MUST be cleared through BBC Picture Publicity. Please credit the image to the BBC and any named photographer or independent programme maker, as described in the caption.

The organisation says its staff have been tracking social media sentiment analysis to predict each week's elimination and fan favourite, claiming they were right 75 per cent of the time last year.

They said: “The presenter looks as though he may be first to leave, sitting at the bottom of our chart.”

They said Rhys Stephenson had shot to the top of the chart as this week’s fan favourite.

Former Football Focus presenter Dan, who lives in the city, takes part in the show tonight, as things get serious with the first public votes for who goes home.

Mediaworks graph which they say predicts Dan Walker could be voted out of Strictly Come Dancing

He was joint fifth on the leaderboard last weekend, with scores carried over.

Dan’s dance partner on the show, Ukrainian born-Nadiya, is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance.

He settled in Sheffield after spending time as a student in the city, where he met his wife.

Dan has been a presenter on the BBC Breakfast show since 2016, replacing Bill Turnbull. He currently co-presents the programme from Monday to Wednesday with Louise Minchin.

Although originally from Crawley in Sussex, he moved to Sheffield for university aged 18, completing an undergraduate degree in history and a masters degree in journalism.

He has already taken Nadiya to various locations in Sheffield and introduced her to his wife and children.

The first live show, which aired a week ago, saw Dan and Nafiya performing a Quickstep.

The next episode of Strictly Come Dancing will be broadcast on BBC One at 6.45pm on Saturday, October 2.