New cocktail bar with first floor terrace to open in Sheffield city centre next month

MOJO, which describes itself as a ‘rock’n’roll cocktail bar,’ is gearing up to open at Quest Property’s former NUM building on Holly Street and currently hopes to welcome customers for the first time in the middle of October.

The two-storey venue will have a bar on each floor; a first-floor terrace above the staggered first floor and screens on the ground floor on which they will be showing sport.

Managing director Martin Greenhow said he was ‘optimistic’ about a good summer in 2022 and envisioned watching rising tennis star Emma Raducanu winning Wimbledon on the bar’s screens.

A picture of the interior of another MOJO bar, providing a taste of what the Sheffield venue could look like

"We’ll have beer pong, a pizza offering and two bars. We’re really looking forward to showing customers around,” he said.

The eclectic new venue has recently undergone a £750,000 refurbishment and is located next to the Turtle Bay and Pitcher and Piano bars and adjacent to the City Hall.

MOJO’s first floor will also be used for what Martin describes as ‘cocktail masterclasses’ and will also be available to hire for private functions.

Martin said there is room for 38 people inside, and a further 40 outside.

This is the sixth bar in the MOJO group, and currently has successful venues in other Northern cities including: Liverpool; Manchester; Leeds; Harrogate and Nottingham.

The venue will be open from lunchtime until 4am seven days a week.

Martin added: “Rock n’ roll is in our soul, it’s part of our DNA. Sheffield is an obvious MOJO location, with its fabulous music heritage - these streets are ours!”

“The city has a great culture around its diverse music scene and that’s something we’re very much looking forward to being a part of.