Stocksbridge film: More locations revealed for Sheffield film with 'Stranger Things' link, He Kills At Night
Crews have been out at Long Lane, near Stocksbridge, throughout the last week, filming in the snow for the forthcoming film He Kills At Night.
The film has been put together by writer and producer James Pickering and director Tom Pickering, both former Sheffield students who lived in the city for many years.
And James has explained how the film was put together, and described the experience of shooting in the city.
As well as filming outdoors on Long Lane, near Stocksbridge at the start of the week, he said the crew had also used Kelham Studios, on Leveson Street, near the Wicker.
A car had been set up in the studios for scenes involving interiors of the vehicle. Some filming was also carried out in Holmfirth, in West Yorkshire.
James said the film has a seven-strong cast, led by actress Levi Heaton - sister of Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers in the Netflix series Stranger Things.
“She’s been amazing,” he said. “I know her from growing up in the same part of Bridlington, and it was great to catch up.”
He said she was given a physically demanded role, which also involved her spending a lot of time in the make-up van before filming started.
“Levi’s make up took two and a half hours every day,” he added.
“It was cold in Stocksbridge,” he said. “But the cast and crew were great, and the snow was perfect for the location. We also had a snow machine to make it look like it was snowing.
“They were real troupers, although we had a large camper van up there for hair and make-up and hot meals. A lot of locals came up to have a look, and I think some had thought people were sleeping up there. We weren’t, we were staying in Sheffield.
“I think Sheffield is a great place to film, and it was an absolute pleasure. I’ve worked in other parts of the country, and the council here was great too. They got things sorted faster than a lot of other places.
“The Stockbridge people were superb - lovely friendly people. We even had someone who lived near to where we were filming who offered to bring us all hot drinks.”
The film revolves around a serial killer, who tries to force Levi’s character to help him escape justice at Christmas. It is set on Christmas Eve.
It is due to be screened on Prime, just before Christmas 2025.
But there are also plans to have it screened at film festivals in the mean time. Details of where and when have yet to be sorted, with talks due to be held.
Long Lane, which runs just south of Stocksbridge, was closed by Sheffield Council on nights between January 10 and January 13, while the filming was carried out.
The thriller is listed as being in ‘pre-production’ on the Internet Movies Database, with a brief description that states: “On Christmas Eve, a mother desperate to reconnect with her estranged family is abducted by a serial killer and forced to help him flee the country.”
It lists four cast members as Levi Heaton, as Marie, Roger Bingham as Donald, Eleanor May Blackburn as Roisin and Isabella Percival as Fern.
James describes Roger Bingham as ‘an absolute Sheffield legend’, adding the actor had a role in saving the Lyceum before its restoration to it’s current glory.
He was joint founder of the campaign to save the Lyceum Theatre in 1969 when it closed and was faced with demolition
Sheffield has been the venue for many films over the years
Film crews from Warp Films were a familiar site in the city last year, as work was carried out on a BBC thriller called Re-union.
It was also used prominently in Doctor Who when Jodie Whitaker was in the role, with locations near Park Hill flats used extensively by film crews
But it is probably most famous as the location of the hit film The Full Monty, which was filmed in the city in the 1990s, with crews returning for a follow-up television series which was shown on Disney+, with filming at sites all across the city.
