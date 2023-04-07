News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
10 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
12 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
13 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
13 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
15 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care

Steve Mackey: Sheffield star Richard Hawley's beautiful sweary tribute to late Pulp bassist at awards ceremony

Sheffield's Richard Hawley used his Olivier Awards speech to pay a heartfelt tribute to his childhood friend, the late Pulp bassist Steve Mackey.

By Robert Cumber
Published 7th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The acclaimed singer-songwriter described Mackey, who tragically died aged just 56 last month, as his ‘dearest friend’ and ‘brother’, tellling how they had become lifelong pals after meeting on their first day of infant school at Hucklow Road ‘many, many years ago’. “I'm going to miss him my whole life," he added, as he took to the stage at the Olivier Awards, where Standing at the Sky’s Edge, for which he wrote the music, won best new musical and best original score.

He then launched into a funny childhood story at the awards ceremony on Sunday, which was aired live on Magic Radio, using a few expletives along the way and apologising for exceeding his 40-second time limit on stage, joking ‘you can edit this s*** out, right?’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told how during the summer holidays in 1977, he, Mackey and their friends used to ‘p*** in a corner’ at an old Victorian toilet block at school ‘to make rainbows’. “It was only Steve Mackey who knew it was called a prism. I just thought it was p*** in the sun,” he continued. “I mean, these days, literally, I have to take Viagra so I don’t p*** on my f***ing slippers.”

Most Popular
Richard Hawley described the late Pulp bassist Steve Mackey as his 'dearest friend' and 'brother'. Picture: Chris EtchellsRichard Hawley described the late Pulp bassist Steve Mackey as his 'dearest friend' and 'brother'. Picture: Chris Etchells
Richard Hawley described the late Pulp bassist Steve Mackey as his 'dearest friend' and 'brother'. Picture: Chris Etchells

Tributes flooded in after Mackey’s death, with Sheffield band Reverend & The Makers, The Reytons, from Rotherham, and former Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs among those paying their respects to the popular musician.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pulp bassist Steve Mackey tragically died in March, aged just 56. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty ImagesPulp bassist Steve Mackey tragically died in March, aged just 56. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images
Pulp bassist Steve Mackey tragically died in March, aged just 56. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images
Sheffield