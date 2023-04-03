Richard Hawley paid tribute to Sheffield on stage at the Olivier Awards last night where ‘Standing At The Sky's Edge’ brought home two top awards.

The Steel City’s home grown smash hit musical about the iconic Park Hill flats has gone from its premiere at Sheffield Theatres in 2019 to last night winning both Best New Musical and Best Original Score at the world-class awards ceremony last night.

The story of three generations unfolding at the unmistakable brutalist housing estate was written by Sheffield playwright Chris Bush and sound tracked by Hawley, who supplied the music and lyrics for Standing At The Sky’s Edge, including some of his back catelogue and new orchestrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On stage last night with Tom Deering and much of the cast, Hawley dedicated the honour to “fallen comrades” including bass player Steve Mackey from Pulp “who we lost a month ago” after meeting on the first day of infant school.

Harriet Scott with Tom Deering and Richard Hawley, winners of the Best Original Score or New Orchestrations for "Standing At The Sky's Edge", and Ronan Keating pose in the winner's room during The Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

He added: “We stayed friends and brothers all the way through, I will miss him my whole life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also referenced the legendary Park Hill graffiti in a tribute to the Steel City, saying simply: “Sheffield, we love you, will you marry us?”

Playwright Chris Bush also said: “The world is only changed by the stories that are told about it … If we can’t find ourselves in those stories, if we don’t know where to look for them, if we can’t participate in their telling, we’re not just being denied access to art but being denied access to the world. And we might start thinking that the world isn’t for us and it is – it’s for all of us.”

Ahead of the award ceremony, held on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall, Sky’s Edge was nominated for a total of eight awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Gaunt, Alastair Natkiel, Deborah Tracey, Damian Myerscough, Nicole Deon, Fela Lufadeju and Johanne Murdock in Standing at the Sky's Edge, Crucible Theatre. The musical tells the story of three generations unfolding at Sheffield's Park Hill Flats.