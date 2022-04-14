Standing ovation for Barnsley Hospital’s ICU staff as they receive Town Hall honour

To receive the honour, Dr Richard Jenkins, chief executive at Barnsley NHS Foundation Trust, Dr Tim Wenham, consultant anaesthetist, Jess Mower, nursing auxiliary – critical care, Georgie Wilkinson, staff nurse – critical care, Karen McKenzie, sister – critical care and Leanne Batley, lead nurse – critical care attended the special full council meeting at Barnsley Town Hall yesterday (April 13).

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of the council, said that this is the second time in Barnsley’s history that the Freedom of the Borough had been awarded to a group.

“There have been many key workers and many heroes throughout the pandemic over the last two years, but the front line of the front line is the intensive care unit at Barnsley hospital.

Barnsley Hospital's ICU staff received a standing ovation during a special meeting to bestow them with the highest honour the council can give.

“They have seen tragedy. They have seen joy and inspiration and they have shown a dedication and determination and a commitment to the people of Barnsley like we have not seen for many, many decades.

“Thank you to each and every one of you and to your colleagues beyond the immediate group for everything you have done, and everything you continue to do because COVID-19 is still with us.

Councillor James Higginbottom spoke to thank the staff.

“My granddad fell ill to Covid-19. True to form in the beginning he was stoic about it, saying it wasn’t a life-threatening disease, it was a bad cold and he felt a bit under the weather.

“He was finally admitted into hospital a few days before his 77th birthday. He celebrated…from his hospital bed

“On the following day he was admired into ICU, and he was put into an induced coma.

“The doctors and nurses fought to save his life. And on the 27th of October, he passed away.

“I will never forget the incredible care that my granddad received throughout his time in ICU.

“It would have been so easy for him to be nothing more than a statistic, a number on the news, but to the staff in, ICU, facing intolerable and unimaginable pressures on their time and resources, he was never just a number. He was a person.