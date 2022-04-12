Katherine Kelly and Barnsley Hospital’s ICU staff in line to receive highest honour council can bestow in Town Hall ceremony

A number of Barnsley citizens are in line to receive the highest honour that the council can bestow in a special meeting tomorrow, including actress Katherine Kelly and Barnsley Hospital’s ICU staff.

The ceremony, which was set to take place last year but was postponed due to covid measures, will be held at a special full council meeting at the Town Hall tomorrow (April 13).

Freedom of The Borough goes back to ancient times when the recipient received various privileges within the borough.

Katherine Brunt – Female cricketer

Barnsley born cricketer, Katherine Brunt has been a servant to English women’s cricket for 18 years; won two World Cups, a T20 World Cub and has been England’s Women’s Cricketer of the Year on four occasions. Katherine started her cricket career at Barnsley Cricket Club, Shaw Lane.

Once an established cricketer, Katherine spent a lot of time in Barnsley primary schools inspiring hundreds of children and young people to have a lifelong passion for the game – undoubtedly helping to raise the profile of women’s cricket and proving you can achieve anything that you want to achieve in life.

Graham Ibbeson – Artist and Sculptor

Barnsley born and bred, Graham Ibbeson – “The People’s Sculptor” is a professional artist and sculptor best known for his realistic, soulful figurative sculptures.

Barnsley is home to a number of Graham’s statues including the Oaks Mining Disaster sculpture; a statue based on ‘Kes’ as a tribute to the late Barnsley born author, Barry Hines and his latest Covid memorial sculpture in recognition of all those that lost their lives and as a tribute to key workers of the pandemic.

Despite international acclaim, Graham has remained active and close to his roots in Barnsley for over 50 years, including running his studio from Barnsley and inspiring future artists at Barnsley College.

Katherine Kelly – Actress

Barnsley born Katherine Kelly is a well-respected professional actress. She’s appeared on stage with the Royal Shakespeare Company, at the National Theatre and the West End as well as being a regular on British, Irish and American TV screens.

Katherine is extremely proud of her hometown and remains committed to inspiring young people. She has promoted youth theatre development in Barnsley and continues to advise and help aspiring young actors in Barnsley to progress. Katherine helped Dan Jarvis MP to promote the Best of Barnsley awards and is a Patron of Barnsley Football club’s community Charity activities.

Mat Wright, MBE – Artistic Director

Mat Wright, MBE is the founder and Artistic Director of Barnsley Youth Choir. The choir now involves over 450 children and young people aged 4 – 24 years old.

Barnsley Youth Choir is currently ranked 3rd in the Interkultur World Rankings in its category and is the highest overall ranked choir from Great Britain.

Mat is a representative for Great Britain on the World Choir Council, an active international adjudicator and workshop leader and in January 2020, was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to young people and music in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

ICU at Barnsley Hospital – Heroes

A spokesperson for BMBC said: “It is with gratitude, immense pride, and deep respect that this honour is bestowed on the ICU at Barnsley Hospital on behalf of all the people of Barnsley.

“There is no doubt that the last couple of years has been a significant challenge for our health and care community in Barnsley, including huge commitment, skills, passion, and determination.

“We know that for many people this has been an emotional rollercoaster with teams working in the toughest of conditions, often away from families and loved ones for long periods of time.

“With professionalism and unfailing support to those that needed care and their families, this team represents all that we value.

Sarah Norman, chief executive at Barnsley Council, said “I am delighted and honoured to be awarding these five remarkable nominees with the Honorary Freedom of the Borough.

“There is no higher award or recognition that we as a council can bestow and it is a title not awarded lightly. I’m sure everyone will agree that the five nominees are all more than worthy of this honour with their varied and outstanding contributions and services to our borough.