Barnsley bowls club “heartbroken” over vandal damage

Keith Clegg, chairman of Barnsley Central Crown Green Bowling Club, said the vandals caused the damage on Sunday afternoon.

They also “built a bonfire at the foot of an adjacent 60ft tree next to the green,” and “vandalised seated shelters by breaking off top border plastic fascia from the roof section”.

Mr Clegg added that if the tree had caught fire and burned down, “it could have crashed through the fence and onto the green, and that would have been the end of the season which started just last week.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith Clegg, chairman of Barnsley Central Crown Green Bowling Club, said the vandals caused the damage on Sunday afternoon.

He added that the 34-member club, who are mostly aged 50-85, have undertaken building work and green maintenance themselves, funded through The Ward Alliance, the local W.M.C and Winter League bowling.

Keith Clegg, chairman of Barnsley Central Crown Green Bowling Club, said the vandals caused the damage on Sunday afternoon.