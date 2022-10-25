Standing at the Sky’s Edge, written by the Steel City’s own Richard Hawley, will be welcomed back to The Crucible for a five-week run ahead of Christmas. Winner of Best Musical Production at the UK Theatre Awards, it tells the story of three Sheffield families’ trials over six decades at the iconic flat block, interwoven by original songs by the Pulp guitarist.

Poppy wants to escape her old life. Joy and Jimmy want to spend the rest of their lives together. Rose and Harry want the new life they’ve been promised.

Many plot points and side stories told across the play are based on interviews with Park Hill Flats residents. Critics describe it as “a celebration of strength and solidarity set in Sheffield’s concrete utopia, Park Hill” as it follows three families across six decades who call the divisive flats their home.

Standing at the Sky's Edge, a musical set in Sheffield's own Park Hill Flats, is returning home to the Crucible Theatre this December. Credit: Johan Persson.

Now, the award-winning show is returning to its home city between December 10 and January 21. It comes ahead of the musical heading to the National Theatre in London in February 2023.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge debuted in 2019 to critical acclaim. It was due for a revival tour in in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.