Crucible Theatre Sheffield: Standing at the Sky's Edge returns to city this Christmas

The popular award-winning musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge is returning to Sheffield and will be on stage at the Crucible Theatre over the Christmas and New Year period.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:00 pm

The show is created and first performed in Sheffield and is returning to the theatre it debuted in, before heading off for a season at the National Theatre in London.

It’s the show’s first time back to the city since it’s first run in 2019 and Sheffield Theatres artistic director Rob Hastie said to The Star in November that the show is the one people are most keen to see again and ask when it will return.

STANDING ON THE SKYS EDGE by Bush, , Writer - Chris Bush, Music and Lyrics - Richard Hawley, Director - Robert Hastie, Designer - Ben Stones, Choreographer - Lynne Page, Lighting - Mark Henderson, A Sheffield Theatres Production, 2019, Credit: Johan Persson/

The show’s second visit to the Crucible was due to happen in 2020 but was stopped by the pandemic.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge will be in Sheffield from December 10, 2022 to January 21, 2023.

Show dates and tickets can be found on Sheffield Theatre’s website, sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

