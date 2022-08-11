Read More
Read MoreSheffield sexual assault: Girl, 13, victim of 'serious' sexual assault in Chapel...
The show is created and first performed in Sheffield and is returning to the theatre it debuted in, before heading off for a season at the National Theatre in London.
It’s the show’s first time back to the city since it’s first run in 2019 and Sheffield Theatres artistic director Rob Hastie said to The Star in November that the show is the one people are most keen to see again and ask when it will return.
Most Popular
-
1
10 Sheffield celebrities spotted out and about in the city - from Sean Bean to Prince Naseem Hamed
-
2
9 pictures to take you back to the 1980s in Sheffield - the decade of Margaret Thatcher, the Falklands War and New Romantics
-
3
Cole Brothers Sheffield: 15 fascinating photos giving a glimpse inside Sheffield's former Cole Brothers and latterly John Lewis department store
-
4
Church Street Sheffield: Memories of the businesses we have lost as RBS bank prepares to close branch
-
5
Sheffield buses: Remembering when you could travel for 2p and our bus system was the envy of many
More What’s On: Wakefield Festival - Baking and plenty of sun
The show’s second visit to the Crucible was due to happen in 2020 but was stopped by the pandemic.
Standing at the Sky’s Edge will be in Sheffield from December 10, 2022 to January 21, 2023.
Show dates and tickets can be found on Sheffield Theatre’s website, sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.