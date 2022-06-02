This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.Sparkle Sheffield is a registered charity supporting and champion autistic children, young people and young adults and their families.

Their work has made extensive contributions to improving the lives of those they help, as well as raising awareness raising about autism and similar conditions and campaigning to make services, policy and the law more autism friendly and inclusive.

They also work to make families with autistic children feel less isolated and more empowered.Sparkle Sheffield is one of 244 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year, highlighting the huge contribution that volunteers make to their communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sparkle Sheffield, a charity supporting and champion autistic children, has won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee. The winners are announced every year on June 2.Liesje Dusauzay, Sparkle Sheffield founder and CEO, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to have been afforded this wonderful award.“It’s an absolute privilege and delight for Sparkle Sheffield to be recognised in this way and for our commitment, efforts and voluntary work to be given such wonderful due regard.

“Having this award presented to us on the Queen’s Jubilee makes it all the more special too.”Chrissy Meleady, CEO of Equalities and Human Rights UK, supports the charity. She said: “It’s a truly well-deserved nomination and award that has been given to Sparkle Sheffield.