Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend Sheffield: Great start to Sheffield Food Festival with royal theme

A variety of food is on offer at the market-style event which takes place across the Peace Gardens, Winter Gardens, Millennium Square, Town Hall Square and Pinstone Street.

As many as 50,000 visitors are expected to descend on the city centre to enjoy a royal-themed festival.

Joining the fun on the first day was Sheffield’s Man with the Pram, cancer charity fundraiser John Burkhill, his pram bedecked in Union flags.

Charity fundraiser John Burkhill at Sheffield Food Festival in the city centre with his famous pram bedecked in Union flags. This weekend's event has a royal theme to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend

A big screen in the Peace Gardens is showing all the big Jubilee weekend official events in London, so you don’t have to miss out.

The festival runs between 10am and 6pm daily until Sunday (June 5).

The event is now the city’s biggest free-to-attend event.

Chef Chris Hanson, from Blend restaurant, cooking on the Demo stage at Sheffield Food Festival in the city centre. This weekend's event has a royal theme to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Highlights include a produce and artisan market section that features food producers and businesses from around Sheffield and further afield.

The extensive street food market is packed with delicious treats showcasing Sheffield food and drink. The Green Village shows off groups and businesses working on sustainable, environmental and organic produce, practises and procedures.

The Eats, Treats and Beats Festival Village has now been moved into the Peace Gardens fountain area.

It features a new Demo stage for chefs and local celebrities and people of passion giving cooking demos, talks and showcases on all things food and drink.

The rainbow flag flying at Sheffield Food Festival in the city centre. This weekend's event has a royal theme to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Bands and DJs will perform on the stage in between the talks and local breweries are serving ales and lagers.

For more, details visit sheffieldfoodfestival.co.uk

Ellen and Emilia Barr, aged two, enjoy a Yee Kwan ice cream at Sheffield Food Festival in the city centre. This weekend's event has a royal theme to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend