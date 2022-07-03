Full Monty Sheffield: Hugo Speer dropped from Full Monty reboot over ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations

Speer had been set to reprise his role as Guy – nicknamed ‘The Lunchbox’ – 25 years on from the release of the original film, which followed a group of unemployed men in Sheffield who formed a striptease act.

But he has been sacked from the forthcoming Disney+ The Full Monty reboot series after allegations of “inappropriate conduct”.

Hugo Speer has been reported to have been sacked from the forthcoming Disney+ The Full Monty reboot series after allegations of “inappropriate conduct”. While Speer has not commented on the allegations or the move to drop him from The Full Monty reboot, the Times has reported that a spokesperson for the actor has said that he denies the claims and intends to challenge them.

A spokesperson for streaming service Disney+ said the decision to remove him from the show came following an internal investigation.

They said: “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production.

“As is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect.”

The 54-year-old studied acting at the Arts Educational Schools in London and began his career by starring in series’ like McCallum, The Bill, Heartbeat and in a small role in the film Bhaji on the Beach, directed by Gurinder Chadha.

His first notable role was that as Guy in the original Full Monty film in 1997. While Speer has appeared in a handful of films, such as Swing (1999), Deathwatch (2002), The Interpreter (2005), Late Bloomers (2011) and Nymphomaniac: Vol. 1 (2013), most of his acting career has been on television.

Most recently, he appeared in the 2021 Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone.

The Full Monty series reboot was announced by Disney+ earlier this year in March, with the streaming service stating: “The limited series will follow the original band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors.

“The series will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity.”

Sheffield locations for filming have so far included Gleadless Valley Parish Church, Meadowhall,and the former Norton Aerodrome