She has given her one-year-old son £1,000 gold dummy and bathes him in milk and honey.

Kasey, aged 32, says she to loves to spoil her boy, Jareem.

Meet Britain's most pampered toddler, who bathes in honey and milk - and sucks on a solid gold £1k dummy. Kasey Akram, 32, says she to loves to spoil her son Jareem Akram. PIcture: Lee McLean/SWNS

The self-described full-time mum - who is on benefits - has splashed out thousands on her child and says she can't stop.

Some of Jareem's most extravagant possessions include a £750 Versace chain, a £925 diamond encrusted bracelet - and a £1,000 solid gold dummy.

Kasey, from Sheffield, said: "As soon as I had my little boy, my obsession changed from how I looked to focusing on my son.

‘He's the loveliest little boy in the world’

"He's the loveliest little boy in the world and I've fallen out with friends over how much I've spent on him.

"I buy my clothes off of Vinted so I can buy him what he wants.

"I'll be wearing charity shop clothes while he's wearing a £50 T-shirt and if I had the choice I would walk around naked so he could wear what he wants.

"Whatever he likes, he gets and if I can't afford it I ring his dad and get the money.

"I'm not working at the moment, I do all this on benefits and the help of my ex-partner."

Kasey, who previously worked as a dancer and model, says she used to believe she had no interest in having a child.

However, after getting pregnant with Jareem in 2020, she quickly fell in love with the tot - and knew she wanted to treat him well.

He now has an elaborate routine which sees Kasey wake up at 6am every day to make Jareem whatever hot breakfast he fancies, which she then brings to him to eat in bed.

She then gives him a bath, using milk and honey a couple of times a week, followed by baby oil and a baby massage while he watches Peppa Pig on the TV in his bedroom - which she moved in there from the living room.

Hair cut once a fortnight

His pampering doesn't end there as she also takes him to get his hair cut once a fortnight and insists it's cut by the manager of the barbershop.

And he also goes with her to the nail salon where he gets a mini pedicure from the staff there.

She has a jewellers she takes him to, and says as she is allergic to any metal other than pure gold, he probably is too - although she's never checked.

And she's so keen to put Jareem ahead of herself that when her and her bed broke, instead of replacing it she spent £300 on a tractor bed for her son and slept with her mattress on the floor.

As well as feeding him an all-organic diet, she refuses to let him drink tap water as she is concerned that the level of estrogen would cause him to grow breasts.

Kasey said: "He still wakes up five times a night and apparently I'm too soft with him but if you had a child in the middle of the pandemic you would be the same.

‘He's never drunk tap water in his life’

"He's never drunk tap water in his life and I sacked my nanny because she gave him tap water.

"He's never seen a slice of white bread in his life and what I eat he eats - he likes olives, he likes grilled peppers, everyone says he has such a refined pallet.

"He has breakfast in bed every morning.

"I always ask him if he gets a girlfriend when he's older and she doesn't like me if he'll kick her out and he says yes - when he finally gets married his wife is going to hate me.

"His dad always says that when he turns 18 he'll get a girlfriend and move out but I say no, we'll have bunk beds when he's too old to share a bed with me.

Gucci trainers

"What Jareem wants Jareem gets - the last pair of shoes I bought myself were 90p Primark flip-flops and on the same day I bought him Gucci trainers.

"He likes flashing trainers but I'd never let him walk around in cheap tacky horrible trainers - if I wear Vans he wears Vans.

"I spent £1,000 on a solid gold dummy and he chucked it in the middle of town and lost it, I cried for three days.

"I've had his palm read four times in the last year which cost me £50 a time because he couldn't speak and I wanted to know what he was into and what his favourite colour was.

"If I want to spend the money on my son that's my choice, I don't care if I walk around in Primark shoes as long as my prince has the best."