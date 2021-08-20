South Yorkshire Police boss expresses shock over death of young Afghan boy who fell from Sheffield hotel window

Dr Alan Billings, in a statement said: “I was very shocked to hear of the death of Mohammed Munib Majeedi, the young boy from Afghanistan.

“These families have risked a great deal to help this country and we have a duty of care towards them.

“I also thank the police officers who were at the scene. We ask a lot of our police in all sorts of circumstances and this was one of the more difficult.”

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: A general view of the OYO Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street, Sheffield, where a five year old Afghan refugee boy fell to his death from a window on August 19, 2021 in Sheffield, England. An Afghan boy, 5, has died after falling from a hotel window in Sheffield just five days after fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan as a refugee. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The boy, who has been officially named by the police as Mohammed Munib Majeedi was a refugee whose family escaped Taliban torture and recently arrived in the UK to seek asylum and protection.

It has been reported that Mohammed fell from the window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street, near the city centre, at around 2.30pm, on Wednesday, August 18.

His family has now formally identified him and they are being supported by police family liaison officers.

People living and working nearby were shocked and horrified to hear what had happened, and were asking how the windows could have been opened wide enough for someone to fall out of them.