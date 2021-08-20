South Yorkshire Police boss expresses shock over death of young Afghan boy who fell from Sheffield hotel window
South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner said attending the scene where a five-year-old Afghan boy fell to his death from a Sheffield hotel window was "one of the more difficult" tasks the force had to do.
Dr Alan Billings, in a statement said: “I was very shocked to hear of the death of Mohammed Munib Majeedi, the young boy from Afghanistan.
“These families have risked a great deal to help this country and we have a duty of care towards them.
“I also thank the police officers who were at the scene. We ask a lot of our police in all sorts of circumstances and this was one of the more difficult.”
The boy, who has been officially named by the police as Mohammed Munib Majeedi was a refugee whose family escaped Taliban torture and recently arrived in the UK to seek asylum and protection.
It has been reported that Mohammed fell from the window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street, near the city centre, at around 2.30pm, on Wednesday, August 18.
His family has now formally identified him and they are being supported by police family liaison officers.
People living and working nearby were shocked and horrified to hear what had happened, and were asking how the windows could have been opened wide enough for someone to fall out of them.
Sheffield Labour MPs have supported the call by the Refugee Council for an urgent investigation into the circumstances of Mohammed’s death, which they said must be independently conducted to establish what was known by the Home Office about the suitability and safety of this accommodation.