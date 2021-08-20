Police have named the five-year-old child who fell to his death from a Sheffield tower block

South Yorkshire Police stated it has been reported that Mohammed fell from the window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street, near the city centre, at around 2.30pm, on Wednesday, August 18.

His family has now formally identified him and they are being supported by police family liaison officers.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street, Sheffield, at around 2.30pm, on August 18, after reports the boy had fallen from a window.

South Yorkshire Police attended Sheffield's Metropolitan Hotel, on Blonk Street, after a five-year-old child fell to his death.

Two officers were controlling access to the NCP car park between the Metropolitan and the nearby Holiday Inn, while both plain clothed and uniformed officers could be seen going in and out of the Metropolitan's front entrance.

Two police vans and two police cars could be seen in the hotel’s main car park, as guests continued to come and go at the main entrance. Another marked police van remained next to the entrance to the car park.

The car park had been closed as police carried out investigations and nearby residents said they believed it was the top floor of the car park, which the Metropolitan backs onto, which had been where police had been concentrating much of their investigation.

People living and working nearby were shocked and horrified to hear what had happened, and were asking how the windows could have been opened wide enough for someone to fall out of them.

Mick Cottingham, who works nearby, said his thoughts were with the family after the tragedy.

He said: “I’m absolutely shocked to hear what's happened", and added; "I’m a father myself. I really feel for that poor family.”

It is understood the youngster fell from the ninth floor and was an Afghan refugee who had been relocated to the UK with family as part of the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy scheme.

Anyone with information that could assist police enquiries is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.