Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield, Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts, Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake, Sheffield Brightside MP Gill Furniss and Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh said the investigation must be conducted independently to prevent the same tragedy from happening.

The boy, who has been officially named by the police as Mohammed Munib Majeedi was a refugee whose family escaped Taliban torture and recently arrived in the UK to seek asylum and protection.

It has been reported that Mohammed fell from the window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street, near the city centre, at around 2.30pm, on Wednesday, August 18.

Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street, Sheffield

The joint statement read: “The death of Mohammed Munib Majeedi is an unimaginable tragedy. Our hearts go out to his family and friends; and supporting them at this terrible time must be everyone’s priority.

After fleeing the harrowing situation in Afghanistan they sought asylum and protection in our country and it is devastating that this young boy lost his life in this way and here in the UK’s first City of Sanctuary. His death is felt across Sheffield and across the country.

“Lessons must be learnt from this tragedy so it is never repeated. The Home Office have a duty of care for all those who they resettle under their programmes.

A teddy bear and flowers lay outside the OYO Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street, Sheffield

"We support the Refugee Council’s call for an urgent investigation into the circumstances of Mohammed’s death, which must be independently conducted to establish what was known by the Home Office about the suitability and safety of this accommodation, and what procedures were followed before commissioning its use for vulnerable families.

“The UK must be a safe haven for those fleeing the appalling horrors in Afghanistan, and we must see a clear commitment from the Government to ensure this is the case.”

The hotel is reported to have been used to accommodate Afghan refugees who had assisted the British authorities in their home country.