South Yorkshire dad's fury after finding 'plastic bits' in bottle of Lidl mayonnaise

The family were tucking into a pizza tea with a serving of the store’s Batts brand mayo when they spotted little specks of blue in the sauce, which was bought from the firm’s Rossington branch.

The dad, who has asked not to be named, said: “We were eating tea when I noticed blue bits on my daughter’s blob of mayonnaise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dad says he found bits of blue plastic inside a bottle of mayo from Lidl.

“I thought at first it was mould but looking closer and squishing a piece in my fingers, I found it to be the plastic from the lid.

“I’m not sure how much plastic we have consumed but it’s made me feel sick knowing my whole family have consumed plastic. I instantly made Lidl aware.”

He said all four members of the family had consumed the mayo, which was bought at the branch in West End Lane last week.

“I squished it to find it was in plastic from the lid then noticed more in the bottle.

“Me and my partner had eaten ours before our little one had hers as she lets it cool down. We had a blob each.”

Batts is the name the German-owned supermarket uses on a wide range of its brands within the UK.

The dad has since received an email from Lidl bosses asking him to send the pieces of plastic from the light mayonnaise bottle to Lidl to investigate.

A Lidl spokesman said: “We were very sorry to hear of this matter, as it is never our intention for a customer to be dissatisfied in any way. We work very closely with our suppliers to ensure that the products we sell are of the highest possible quality for our customers and are, therefore, disappointed if our expected high standards were not met on this occasion.