News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Woman, 32, arrested on suspicion of murder in Sheffield
Boss explains Hamer transfer decision as Coventry man signs on
74-year-old victim of Westfield stabbing identified
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members

Sheffield pubs: The best pubs and bars at which to watch Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday this season

Here are the best pubs and bars in the city at which to catch the Premier League and Champions League live in the 2023/24 season.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 12th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday brought promotion glory to the city ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Bramall Lane will once again be home to Premier League games this season, while the Owls are playing in the EFL Championship.

Fans will no doubt be looking for the best pubs and bars to watch the live fixtures in the city, home to the world's first football club and arguably to the game itself. Here are some of the best pubs and bars at which to catch all the live sports action this season.

Catch all the live sporting action from The Wildcard Bar & Grill on Ecclesall Road. The luxury sports bar and grill features 40+ screens and a huge Jumbotron making it impossible to miss live-action sports from around the world. Book now via http://www.thewildcardbarandgrill.com/

1. The Wildcard Bar & Grill, Ecclesall Road

Catch all the live sporting action from The Wildcard Bar & Grill on Ecclesall Road. The luxury sports bar and grill features 40+ screens and a huge Jumbotron making it impossible to miss live-action sports from around the world. Book now via http://www.thewildcardbarandgrill.com/ Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
With 7 HD TVs plus a huge 10ft screen and outside screens, The Banner Cross on Ecclesall Road is the perfect place to watch live sport. It was named Sports Pub of the Year in 2022.

2. The Banner Cross, Ecclesall Road

With 7 HD TVs plus a huge 10ft screen and outside screens, The Banner Cross on Ecclesall Road is the perfect place to watch live sport. It was named Sports Pub of the Year in 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Nursery Tavern, on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road, is popular for its 'huge' beer garden. It also has a large TV showing lots of different sports - including all the Premier League fixtures.

3. The Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road

The Nursery Tavern, on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road, is popular for its 'huge' beer garden. It also has a large TV showing lots of different sports - including all the Premier League fixtures. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Popular pub The Graduate on Surrey Street will be showing every televised match live on Sky Sports and TNT Sports. Book now to secure a table: www.pubswithmore.co.uk/graduatesheffield

4. The Graduate, Surrey Street

Popular pub The Graduate on Surrey Street will be showing every televised match live on Sky Sports and TNT Sports. Book now to secure a table: www.pubswithmore.co.uk/graduatesheffield Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedSheffieldPubsBarsSheffield WednesdayPremier League