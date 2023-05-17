Rapper Slowthai, is facing two rape charges and has been removed from the Glastonbury line-up.

Slowthai appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court on Tuesday May 16 facing two charges of rape. (Photo- Getty Images)

Slowthai appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court via video link on Tuesday (16 May), facing two charges of rape. The 28-year old rapper has since been removed from the Glastonbury line-up, meaning he won’t be able to perform alongside his “heavy inspiration”, Arctic Monkeys frontman, Alex Turner.

The rapper, who grew up in Northampton, produces grime music, a genre that originally emerged in London in the early 2000s. Speaking in front of the magistrates, Slowthai spoke only to confirm his birth name, Tyron Frampton, his address in Northampton, and date of birth.

He faces charges relating to an alleged incident in Oxford in September 2021. The musician is due to appear at a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on June 15.

His album, Tyron, previously reached number one on the UK album charts. He cited Arctic Monkeys lead singer Alex Turner as a ‘heavy inspiration’ for the album, as well as Brooklyn hip-hop artist Jay-Z, in an interview with NME.