Around 350 pigeons in total are believed to have died in two separate fires to have hit pigeon lofts at Skye Edge fields in the last year. Calls are growing for action to be taken to prevent another blaze breaking out at the site, which has become plagued by flytipping and arson, and killing yet more birds.

The first fire, in which an estimated 200 birds were killed, is believed to have started when flames spread from a Ford Transit van parked close to the lofts, off Manor Laith Road, and torched in July 2022.

The latest blaze happened on Friday, April 28, and is believed to have started when rubbish dumped at the site was deliberately set alight. The birds are not thought to have been deliberately targeted in either instance.

The aftermath of the latest fire to hit allotment buildings at Skye Edge fields in Sheffield, where around 350 pigeons living in lofts there have been burned alive in two separate blazes

Neil Jenkinson, whose pigeon loft was destroyed in the first fire, told The Star the lofts had been there since 1969 and there were still some owners who had them when they were first built more than 50 years ago. He said there were still at least half a dozen lofts at the site, all belonging to members of Park Homing Society, which between them contained well over 1,000 birds.

He previously told The Star how he and an official at the pigeon club had asked Sheffield Council for help to clear up the site before the latest fire, only to be told it was their responsibility. Following the second fire, he said members of the club were desperately seeking help to remove the charred remains of the loft which was hit before another fire breaks out but they were yet to have any joy.

“What’s left of the back loft that got set on fire most recently is still there and it’s another fire waiting to happen if we don’t get it removed. But it’s a big job which will require a digger so we need some help,” he said.

“It’s a sad state of affairs. We need to remove the burnt lofts as soon as possible, clear up the rubbish which has been dumped at the site and put some sort of security fencing up to stop kids from getting into the gardens and starting fires.”

It is nearly a year and a half since Sheffield Council set out plans in January 2022 to tackle what council officers said at the time was ‘significant’ anti-social behaviour at Skye Edge fields, including fly-tipping and arson. Those plans included creating secure boundaries to keep out 4x4s and ‘reduce opportunities for fly-tipping and fire-starting’.

Lisa Firth, the council’s director of parks, leisure and libraries, said: “We are sad to hear about the fire that caused the death of a number of pigeons at Skye Edge fields. We are keen to continue to work with everyone involved to resolve any current issues and to have further discussions about the future support that is needed.”