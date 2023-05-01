Another 150 birds are believed to have been killed after a second fire in under a year hit a group of pigeon lofts in Sheffield.

Nearly 200 pigeons died when flames tore through huts at Skye Edge Fields in July last year, having spread from a nearby van which is believed to have been set alight. Last Friday, April 28, tragedy struck again as a second blaze broke out at the same site, off Manor Laith Road, killing an estimated 150 birds this time.

Neil Jenkinson, who is a member of Park Homing Society, said his pigeon hut had been burned down in the first fire, after which he and an official at the pigeon club had asked Sheffield Council for help to clear up the site, which he said had become a ‘dumping ground’ – only to be told, he says, that it was their responsibility.

He claims that if action had been taken sooner to clear up the site and prevent more fly-tipping and arson there, the latest fire, which he believes was started deliberately, could have been prevented.

The charred remains of pigeon lofts at Skye Edge Fields in Sheffield, where around 150 birds were killed in a fire on Friday, April 28. A previous fire at the same site in July 2022 killed an estimated 200 pigeons. There have been calls to clear up the site and do more to tackle fly-tipping and arson there. Photos: Neil Jenkinson

In January 2022, the council set out plans to tackle what council officers called ‘significant’ anti-social behaviour at Skye Edge Fields, including fly-tipping and arson. Those plans included creating secure boundaries to keep out 4x4s and ‘reduce opportunities for fly-tipping and fire-starting’.

After the fire last July, one resident called the blaze ‘heartbreaking’ and demanded more action to tackle arsonists, who he said regularly torched vehicles in the area.