Whether you’re going out for a romantic meal, staying in on the sofa or planning a big night out, there’s likely to be only one place your Valentine’s Day celebrations will end – the bedroom.

For a lot of people, having a good sex life is an important part of a relationship and that becomes even more prevalent on February 14.

Here are eight expert tips on how to improve your sex life this Valentine's Day. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels.

This year Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday, which may not be the most glamorous day of the week for celebrations, but there’s still plenty you can do to show your love for each other.

Creating a sense of intimacy is one of the biggest things recommended by sex and relationship experts and there are a number of ways you can do that, leading to better sex as well as feeling closer to each other both physically and emotionally.

These top tips will help you on V Day and beyond….

How to have better sex and create more intimacy for Valentine’s Day

1) Have a no phones rule – it may seem simple but these days we spend so much time glued to our screens, scrolling through other people’s lives and being all consumed by what we see, that it can be hard to actually stay present and in the moment. A good way to create more intimacy and get closer with your partner is to have a night without your phones so you can really focus on spending time with each other. It’s likely that having no outside stresses or distractions will lead to a much more passionate evening…

2) Try an alcohol free date night – this one may seem a little more unusual, especially for an evening that usually involves numerous bottles of prosecco or wine (or both), but being clear-headed could actually make a real difference to your sex life. You’ll be able to really focus and embrace the moment, and you’re more likely to feel your best physically.

3) Have a change of scenery – no matter what your Valentine’s plans are, doing something a little bit different and out of the usual routine is essential. You don’t necessarily have to go out – although that could help if you don’t have much space at home – but just spending time doing somewhere you don’t usually go together could have a real impact. Being in an environment with your dirty laundry and reminders of all the chores that need doing around the house could be a mood killer, so taking some time away or moving into a different space in the house is a great option. You can feel slightly uninspired sitting on the same sofa where you usually eat your takeaway and slob out, so even setting up a romantic meal on a picnic rug on the floor could do the trick...

4) Do something new – similarly, sometimes things can get a little bit stale when you do them day in, day out, and it can be hard to strike up new and interesting conversations with your partner when you talk to them all the time. If you want to inject a bit more fun and passion into your evening then try doing something new together, whether that be cooking a new recipe or something a little more adventurous…. Just anything that you wouldn’t usually do on a normal Monday evening. The excitement will definitely help in other ways!

5) Get interactive – having dinner together or watching a film can be great, but it’s not always that sexy or intimate, especially if it’s what you do most days. Playing a game can be a really good way to build more intimacy, as well as making sure you spend lots of time laughing together – which can be just as important in a relationship as sex. There are loads of options, from sexy card games to going out for an interactive evening at an arcade – Lane 7 is a great option in Sheffield city centre. If you’re looking to turn up the heat for the evening while still having a laugh, raunchy mini-golf venue Glory Holes has recently opened on High Street….