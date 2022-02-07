Jordanna Nichols-Turley with a client at The Headonist on Campo Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Roe.

Valentine's Day: 10 of the best hairdressers in Sheffield to help you look and feel your best

Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us – and if you’re looking for somewhere to get those locks looking their best, we’ve got you covered.

There is a wealth of choice when it comes to picking a hairdresser in Sheffield. Here, according to reviewers on websites Google and Yelp, are 10 of the best.

1. The Hair Salon, Wadsley

"I had a brilliant experience here," says a Google reviewer of The Hair Salon on Worrall Road. "I had to have a full day of colour correction. All of the staff are fantastic and always made sure I was OK. I can’t recommend this salon enough, excellent value for money."

2. Wigs & Warpaint, city centre

"Can’t rate this place more," says one reviewer of this salon on Fitzwilliam Street. "It’s got class, style and the staff are really welcoming/friendly." Another says: "I have come home with hair that's in the nicest condition it's ever been in."

3. The Avenue Hair & Skin, city centre

"Wonderful, relaxing, friendly place," says a Google reviewer of The Avenue on Glossop Road. "I come out feeling decades younger, relaxed and pampered. And oh boy do I love what they do with my hair." Another says: "This is the most loveliest of places."

4. Creator Hair, city centre

"Really big, spacious modern salon," a Yelp reviewer says of Creator on West Street. "All the staff are great and friendly." And a fan on Google says: "I have been with Creator for many years and I would not consider going anywhere else. I often get compliments about my hair from friends and colleagues and put my total trust in the salon."

