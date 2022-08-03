Emergency services were called to Wheatley Hall Road at 9.40pm last night following reports of a collision involving a white BMW 5 series and a red Seat Ibiza at the junction with Neale Road.

Police said the 20-year-old woman was a passenger in the BMW.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has been notified and are receiving support from specially trained officers, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

Two 19-year-old women travelling in the Seat, the driver and a passenger, also suffered serious injuries.

All three were taken to hospital.

The 19-year-old passenger’s condition is described as life-threatening.

The scene was cordoned off and the road closed for a number or hours following the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of ambulances including the air ambulance at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Were you travelling along Wheatley Hall Road yesterday evening? Did you see either vehicle prior to the collision?

“Please contact police via live chat, our online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 949 of 2 August 2022. You can access our online portal here – www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/