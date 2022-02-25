Jason Jovanovic, aged 45, from Sheffield, has gained more than 35,000 Instagram followers since he first started shraring pictures of his generously-portioned meals three years ago.

His DIY dishes have included four pork chops with mayonnaise and two different types of rice. Another meal contained a dozen sausages with potato waffles and spaghetti (with mini sausages), while one meal was comprised solely of a gammon joint and a tub of ketchup.

Jason's big portions and unusual food combinations have found popularity online.

Whilst Jason has been posting his dynamic dinners for years, his rise in popularity came in the last few months, after his account was shared on Reddit. Now his posts receive thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

Jason started posting pictures of his food because, having been given an Instagram account by his work, Bonkers Competitions, he had no idea what else to post.

And while his meals are not ‘Instagrammable’ in the traditional sense – they’re not presented with the same elegance seen on most foodie accounts – there is a clear hunger for his content.

Jason said he now receives messages from people all over the world, but doesn’t understand the fuss as he is only sharing what he’s had for his tea.

Jason was unable to complete the challenging of eating an entire family sized trifle.

Bonkers Competitions, where Jason works as a customer assistant, is a website which sells entry into various prize draws to win gifts ranging from gadgets to designer watches.

Now Jason has found himself being offered the chance to win prizes by completing food challenges. He made a valiant effort to eat a family-sized trifle for a prize of £200, but was defeated as there was ‘too much sponge stuff’.

Other extraordinary assortments shared on his Instagram include chilli con carne with fish fingers and chips, beef stew with sausages, and one meal which Jason described as ‘tomatoes, mushrooms, and some kind of kebab meat’.

Jason started posting images of his food after being given an Instagram account by work and not knowing what else to share.

Whilst Jason has shared a few pizzas to his Instagram page, it is not yet clear if he would go as far as adding pineapple as a topping.

Jason's account grew in followers after it was shared on Reddit last month.