From the outside on Carver Street, only a red-coloured neon signs points to the entrance.

A few steps lead down to the bar and the muffled music from inside reminded me of hidden bars in the roaring twenties.

Miriam Kuepper enjoyed food and margaritas at BUNK in time for National Margarita Day on Tuesday, February 22.

The first thing I noticed when stepping into BUNK is the comfortable, toned-back lighting via various lightbulbs hanging from the ceiling and different coloured neon signs popping up around the room.

The comfortable ambience is aided by the ‘banging’ playlist, as my friend exclaimed a few minutes after sitting down in our booth.

With many fast food dishes to choose from, we decided to go for a good mix and order chicken nuggets, a double decked burger, halloumi fries, curly fries and the soon-to-be on the menu emoji hash browns.

BUNK offers a range of fast food classics including chicken nuggets.

The food came after only ten minutes and while all of it was very tasty, outstanding was the plethora of flavours the dips coming with them offered.

We tried several different dips and while all were great in their own way, our favourites were Mango Chilli, fruity with a spicy kick, and Sticky Thai Honey, a sweet but spicy sauce.

My friend’s favourite dish was the chicken nuggets dipped in Mango Chilli sauce – ‘the perfect amount of spice with the best chicken nuggets ever’ – but my clear winner was the double decked burger, which consists of two spicy coated chicken burgers, two hash browns, cheese and lots of cheese.

If you want to try some of BUNK’s various cocktails, make sure to get some food with it, as BUNK doesn’t joke around with their cocktails that include 50ml of shots each.

A 'banging' playlist adds to the ambience at BUNK.

If you like your cocktail to hide the taste of alcohol inside, go for one of the fruity cocktails like Rumstar or Woo Woo.

Mango Breeze, a mango-infused version of a Piña Colada, was my personal favourite.

Just in time for Margarita Day, BUNK is now offering a Lychee Margarita, a sweet cocktail with a salty glass rim.

The traditional Margarita was a bit strong; it felt a bit like taking a shot in sips, which is why we preferred the sweet lychee one.

Neon decor lights up the interior of BUNK.

We got to try BUNK’s new shot range, which is soon to be added to their menu.

While my friend’s favourite was their Little Guinness, I loved the Lychee Tequila Shot, whose sweet taste was an interesting addition to the strong tequila flavour.

My favourite cocktail of the evening was the Caramel Espressotini, which tasted like a drinkable caramel tiramisu.

Overall, the drinks which are priced between £7 and £9 as well as the affordable, but high-quality fast food options made our experience a great one.

After a night playing games on the old-fashioned arcade machines, having tasty cocktails and chatting away to the mellow sounds of music in the background, I can safely say this won’t have been our last night at BUNK.