Shocked Sheffield mum tells of bang and snapped floorboards as ceiling crashes down under bath

She thought it may be mice outside the kitchen, having complained about rodents in the past.

She opened the kitchen door to have a look – and then heard a roar as the ceiling collapsed, leaving her staring at the underneath of the bath.

Mum Chelsea Pilkington with Kayne and Natahlia. Chelsea was shocked when the ceiling collapsed under the bath at Parson Cross home in Sheffield

Now Chelsea is worried for the safety of her and her two children, and says there is now water dripping down and onto light fittings.

It means her family will not now take a bath or use the lights at their two bedroom council home on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross.

‘Massive crash’ at Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross

She said: “It was on Friday February 25, and my 11-year-old daughter, Natahlia was in the bath. The next thing, I heard a massive crash and the ceiling under the bath had collapsed. I think something must have been leaking for some time for that to have happened.

The collapsed ceiling below the bath at Chelsea Pinkington's Parson Cross home in Sheffield

“Initially I’d heard a rustling noise, and thought it may be mice. I opened the kitchen door to look out, and as I did, the ceiling collapsed. I just shouted to Natahlia ‘get out of the bath now' – I could see the bottom of it. The bath didn't come through, but floorboards snapped.”

She managed to get through to Sheffield Council to report it by around midday. She was offered a place in a bed and breakfast over the weekend before anyone could come and look at the problem, but stayed with her sister instead.

Workmen came and looked at the problem, but Chelsea, who is now back in the house, says there are still drips and the ceiling is not yet fixed.

No lights because of water dripping on fittings

She said they cannot use the lights because of water dripping onto fittings. She has bought plug-in night lights to light the house at night.

“It’s still leaking and you can see wires under the bath,” she said. “A joiner said the bath is safe, but there’s a snapped floor board below it. I’m scared the whole bath would come through the ceiling if I got in it.”

She is now urging Sheffield Council to fix the damage as soon as possible and is concerned for children Natahlia and Kayne, aged nine

Chelsea, aged 30, says she is already naturally worried about possible fire hazards and says she has an obsessive compulsive need to check plugs.

She said this arose from having been a victim of a house fire in 2008.

At the time she was living in a flat at Spring Close View, in Gleadless. She woke up in the night and found the property was on fire, escaping her bedroom by climbing out of a window onto a balcony, where a neighbour was able to help her into another flat and out of the building.

She said the fire was featured on a fly-on-the wall television programme which was following the emergency services at the time.