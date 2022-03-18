But when the group of youngsters from Owler Brook Primary School, in Parson Cross, walked back to where they had left their bus they found it had vanished, leaving them stranded.

The vehicle, a silver Ford Transit 17-seater minibus registered FL66 VGZ, is now suspected as having been stolen, with the incident reported to police – and the school is shocked by what happened.

Owler Brook Primary school pupils pictured on their trip, before discovering their bus had been stolen

Pupils had made the journey in two minibuses which had been bought by Cascade Multi Academy Trust, which runs four primary schools in Sheffield, to enable them to get out and about on study trips.

Half the group of 30 were taken to the cafe in the park until the other bus was able to return the rest of the pupils to Parson Cross and come back for them, leaving parents waiting at the school on Wensley Street.

They were soaking wet because of the rain on Wednesday.

Cascade's executive headteacher and chief executive, Sue Bridges, said the parents were supportive but upset to hear about the minibus, which is also used by pupils at Beck Primary in Shiregreen, Hucklow Primary at Firth Park, and Whiteways Primary, at Fir Vale.

She said: “Cascade Multi Academy Trust is really disappointed that someone has stolen our minibus. We’ve had children cooped up in their homes over the pandemic, and we’ve now got to the point where we’re able to take children out in the fresh air for local visits and local walks, and they return back to find that their bus has been stolen. We’d really like the people of Sheffield to keep a look out for our minibus and see if they can help us at all.”

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement they were called following the reported theft of a school minibus on Wednesday, March 16.

The force added: “It is reported that the silver Ford minibus was taken from Oakbrook Road, near Endcliffe Park in Sheffield, sometime between 10am and 1.30pm while a school trip was taking place.