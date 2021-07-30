New artistic directors of Sheffield arts organisation invite all to celebrate the talent that the city has to offer

Theatre Deli is a charitable organisation that turns disused spaces into inclusive and accessible spaces of creative activity.

Nathan Geering and Ryan Harston - the new co-artistic directors - are putting on the Toast & Jam event to ‘toast’ their new appointments and to encourage local artists and the community to come together to ‘jam’.

Nathan said: "Theatre Deli is kicking its doors wide open to welcome artists and members of the Sheffield community to celebrate and jam together this Sunday.

Nathan Geering and Ryan Harston - the new co-artistic directors of Theatre Deli.

“With an informal party vibe, we want both artists and community members to fill the venue with artforms that excite and inspire them.

“So if you're a dancer, actor, poet, emcee, circus performer, keen roller skater or just a general art lover, come on down and party with us."

The event is an opportunity to make new connections and form new artistic relationships, which could lead to future collaborations and vibrant partnerships.

Due to safety measures, the event will be limited to 50 people.

Pre-booking is not available so it is on a first come first served basis.

Attendees will be asked to sign into Test and Trace and to wear a mask if they are able to.

Toast & Jam will take place at Theatre Deli Sheffield on Eyre Street this Sunday, August 1, from 7pm until 9pm.