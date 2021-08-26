Sheffield theatre group to return with ‘something for everyone’ this autumn

Boris the Musical 3: The Johnson Supremacy, presented by Blowfish Theatre.

Theatre Deli Sheffield is launching its first season of work this September, from family shows to comedy nights out, dance to drama and workshops.

It is hoped that more will be added throughout the season, offering a ‘flavour’ of what is to come in next year’s first full theatre programme.

Sara Hill, former producer for Theatre Deli Sheffield, said: “It's been a long time coming for a lot of these shows having been delayed since 2020, so it's wonderful to finally give these artists the platform they deserve and welcome audiences back into the space.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, presented by Rubbish Shakespeare Company.

"All of us here at Deli are raring to go; we've been working hard throughout the pandemic behind the scenes supporting our artists and working towards finally opening again and I hope you'll join us!”

Co-artistic directors Nathan Geering and Ryan Harston have begun working with different communities in Sheffield to find out how Theatre Deli Sheffield can better represent the city and get as many people as possible involved with the performances it produces.

Nathan added: “We've some great shows in the coming months and some surprises we will be adding to the mix! Be sure to keep tuning in to see what great artists we add to the programme over the next six months.

"The new additions to our existing programme will give you a flava of what to expect from us as artistic directors before we deliver our first full artistic programme from January 2022. We aim to add a new dimension to Theatre Deli's programming so y'all better get ready!”

Can I touch your hair? presented by Lekhani Chirwa.

The programme will open with the Sheffield Showcase festival, curated by Our Favourite Places.

Other performances to be featured include A Midsummer Night’s Dream, by Rubbish Shakespeare Company, which is described as Monty Python meets horrible histories; Boris the Musical 3: The Johnson Supremacy, which is said to contain a medley of music to ‘laugh out loud’ at; Can I touch your hair? by Lekhani Chirwa; The Elves and the Shoemaker; amongst others..

Theatre Deli will closely follow any changes to government guidance surrounding Covid-19.