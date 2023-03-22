A lucky couple in Swallownest had a night of their life after Reverend and the Makers performed a gig in their very own home.

Reverend and the Makers’ Jon McClure has opened up the opportunity for fans to bag their very own house show as part of a promotion of his new album Heatwave In The Cold North, out on April 28.

A lucky set of fans, Laura and Nathan Phelan, were chosen for an exclusive gig at their home in Swallownest on Friday night (March 17), and they brought together an audience of 45 friends to enjoy some of their favourite hits, including Heavyweight Champion of the World, Shine the Light, He Said He Loved Me, and new singles Problems and Heatwave In The Cold North.

Laura, aged 39, said it was a night the pair will “never forget”. Along with The Reverend, Leadmill sell-out singer Sam Scherdel also went along as a support act, and 42-year-old Nathan was even given the chance to play the cajon drum with his favourite Sheffield star after giving a performance with his own band, Ruinetti.

Jon McClure, the frontman of Reverend and the Makers, visited a home in Swallownest for an exclusive house show.

Laura said: “It was an absolutely amazing Friday night. We said that my husband was in a band so that [The Reverend] didn't have to mess about bringing everything and then he turned up with Sam, so we literally had loads of singers, it was fantastic, it was like a mini festival. My husband was over the moon that he could support [The Reverend] - that was a big thing for him.

"He was just the most down to earth, lovely person, you couldn’t possibly not get along with him. He stayed afterwards just to chat to everyone there and sign anything people wanted signing. I've got some really hardcore fans that came and they were just absolutely gobsmacked that he was here and did it.”

Alongside the home shows for his album promotion, McClure is asking fans to write letters to their 21-year-old self which will be displayed in an exhibition at Fagan’s on Broad Lane on March 23 from 8pm.

To find out more about Reverend and the Makers’ home shows, upcoming album, and gigs, click here.

