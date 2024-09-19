Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dan Walker will undertake a huge challenge next month as he attempts to cycle the width of the north of England in just 48 hours.

The Classic FM Breakfast presenter is raising money and awareness for the radio network’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Dan Walker’s Coast to Coast Challenge will see him cover 200 miles in two days, going from Withernsea and Hull, through Sheffield, Manchester, and all the way to Liverpool, arriving at the city’s iconic Albert Dock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will also be getting up at 5am each day, to present Classic FM Breakfast from 6.30am to 10am as usual.

He said: “I’m ready to take on the Coast to Coast Challenge for an incredible cause – Global’s Make Some Noise – because I know how they support so many projects and small charities who are changing lives across the UK.”

Dan Walker's Coast to Coast Challenge for Global's Make Some Noise | Global

“I am a cyclist but my trips are normally down to the train station or 10 minutes across town so this challenge is really going to push me to the limits.”

Global’s Make Some Noise funds hundreds of small charities and grassroots projects across the UK, to make sure that nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone. The grant-giving charity aims to tackle issues such as mental health, poverty and homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan will start the journey on Thursday, October 3rd, hopefully finishing the route the very next day.

It will be his first major ride since a cycling accident in February last year, which left him unconscious for 25 minutes with little memory of the incident.

He added: “I am looking forward to the stunning scenery, but I know it’s going to be a tough 48 hours, so I’ll be relying on the loyal Classic FM listeners to support and encourage me along the way!”

To donate, go to makesomenoise.com – or to give £40, £30, £20 or £10, text DAN40, DAN30, DAN20, DAN10 to 70766. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. If you're under 16, please ask the bill payer's permission first. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs are here.