Dan Walker and Danny Willett have spent today on the golf course, competing alongside tens of celebrities and local business reps to raise money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Channel 5’s Dan Walker and former Masters champion, Danny Willett, teamed up for the second Walker Vs Willett Golf Day.

After a hugely successful event in 2023, which raised over £50,000 for the Children’s Hospital Charity, the pair and tens of other celebrities returned to Rotherham Golf Club today (July 12).

Dan, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and patron of the charity, has hosted golf days to fundraise for the charity since 2014.

Dean Atkins

He said: “Particularly today, it’s about a part of the hospital charity called Bright Young Dreams, which is all about supporting the mental health of our younger generation. That’s our main focus today.

“Hopefully this year I’ll give Danny a bit more of a challenge, because he battered me last year!”

They were joined by the likes of Carl Bradshaw, David Hirst, Rob Lee, boyband royalty Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy, charity patron Pete McKee, Dane Whitehouse and Peter Duffield.

Dean Atkins

Supporting teams of three teed-off with each celebrity team member, following a golf clinic hosted by Dan and Danny.

Money raised will go specifically towards Bright Young Dreams, the charity’s patron-led campaign that aims to tackle the mental health crisis in children and young people.

Rob Gurruchaga, Development Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “Dan and Danny’s support for the charity is hugely beneficial to help patients and families at Sheffield Children’s.

“Events like last year’s, where we can raise over £50,000, are just incredible.“