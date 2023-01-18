The huge wealth divide in Sheffield is laid bare by the latest data showing the average income for neighbourhoods across the city.

In the least affluent parts of the city, a typical household is earning less than half as much as in the wealthiest areas of Sheffield. The Star has already revealed the richest parts of Sheffield based on estimated average household income, now we have compiled a list of the poorest areas using the same data.

The average household income for Sheffield as a whole is £40,688, which is lower than the England-wide average of £43,966 but higher than in all the other ‘core cities’ other than Bristol (£42,608).

Our list of the Sheffield neighbourhoods with the lowest estimated average household income uses figures for so-called Metropolitan Super Output Areas (MSOA) within Sheffield, of which there are 70 listed.

The estimates were calculated using regional figures from the Family Resources Survey and modelling down to neighbourhood level based on characteristics of the neighbourhood obtained from census and administrative statistics. The statistics are the latest published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020, and they were shared on the Sheffield Local Insight website run by Sheffield Council.

1. Poorest areas of Sheffield The average household income in Sheffield's poorest neighbourhoods is less than half that in the wealthiest

2. Sharrow - £34,000 The average annual household income in Sharrow is £34,000 which is the 19th lowest of all Sheffield neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020

3. Heeley & Newfield Green - £33,700 The average annual household income in Heeley & Newfield Green is £33,700, which is the joint 16th lowest of all Sheffield neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020

4. Burngreave & Grimesthorpe - £33,700 The average annual household income in Burngreave & Grimesthorpe is £33,700, which is the joint 16th lowest of all Sheffield neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020