Rebecca Hardwick, agd 24, is set to embark on the challenge on Saturday, August 6 in aid of the Huntington’s Disease Association (HDA), which has supported her family for years.

Rebecca’s dad, Martin Hardwick, was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease in 2008, and he passed away shortly after being taken into hospital with aspirational pneumonia in October 2019, while he was in the later stages of the disease.

Commenting on the type of dad Martin was, Rebecca said: “He was brilliant, really fun, right funny, relaxed, calm, laid back and a bit daft...just a great dad really.”

Huntington’s disease is caused by a faulty gene that results in parts of the brain becoming gradually damaged over time; and in the later stages can result in difficulty moving and speaking, with many requiring full-time nursing care.

“The Huntington Disease Association is an amazing charity...they’ve got a youth worker who has been really supportive and helpful with counselling, which is why I want to give something back,” said Rebecca, of Carterknowle.

Rebecca is set to take part in the three peaks challenge, which sees participants scale the highest mountains in England, Wales and Scotland – Scafell Pike, Snowdonia and Ben Nevis respectively – with two other women from across the country whose lives have also been affected by Huntington’s disease.

Martin is not the only person in Rebecca’s family to suffer from Huntington’s, her aunt, uncle and grandmother have all previously been diagnosed with it.

There is also a 50 per cent chance that Rebecca and her three younger brothers: 23-year-old Tom; Nick, 20, and Sean, 17, will develop the disease later in life, with most people presenting with symptoms when they are aged between 30 and 50.

“My brothers and I are all at risk now...so we could go for a blood test and genetic counselling to find out, but I haven’t decided if I want to do that yet,” said Rebecca, who works as a teacher in Sheffield.

Rebecca hopes to raise at least £850 for HDA through the challenge.