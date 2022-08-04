A house on Fox Hill Road remains under police guard today (August 4) after a man was found with critical injuries on Tuesday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Simon Wilkinson

Andrew Hague, 30, of Fox Hill Road, has been charged with his murder.

Today, the victim has been formally named as Simon Wilkinson, and a photo of him has been released by his family.

Neighbours told The Star the 50-year-old was known to walk in Fox Hill every day and was highly regarded as ‘polite, lovely and friendly’.

Joanne Purcell, a shopworker at the GoLocalExtra convenience store in Fox Hill, said Simon visited the shop every day, often on his way to see his mother, who lives locally.

Simon Wilkinson, 50, of Fox Hill Road, was described by neighbours as 'polite' and 'a lovely bloke'.

“He was a lovely, polite man,” said Joanne.

“We’ll all miss him, you know – he used to come in here every day. He’s been coming here for years.

“I just feel for his family.

“He had just celebrated his 50th birthday.

Officers were called to the house at around 8.15pm on August 2 to reports of an assault, where they found a 50-year-old with critical injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“It seemed to be his daily routine – come by the shop and walk to his mother’s.”

Police are yet to disclose the results of any post mortem examination.

Another resident tearfully described Simon as “a lovely bloke” who she often saw walking on Fox Hill Road.

Online, neighbours wrote their own tributes following the incident.

Two flat blocks on Fox Hill Road have been closed off by police as part of their investigation.

Dean Mitchell said: “Rest in peace Simon, couldn’t ask for a better neighbour.”

Tracey Holland said: “RIP, gone too soon, life will never be the same without you.”

Kelly Louise added: “I was only talking to him a few days ago at the ice-cream van. Heartbreaking.”

His family has reportedly been notified and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

There is still a heavy police presence in Fox Hill this morning while officers piece together the circumstance surrounding Simon’s death.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have information to come forward via their live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 849 of August 2, 2022.

A police officer guards one of the houses on Fox Hill Road that have been sealed as part of a murder investigation.