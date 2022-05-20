Richard Campos is inviting supporters to join him at Graves Health and Sports Centre on Saturday (May 21) to ‘row with Richard’.

He is attempting to break the world record for rowing 1,000km on an indoor rowing machine for the 70-79 age category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Campos, centre, is ringing in his 70th birthday by attempting the 100km indoor rowing record for his age category.

It comes after Richard celebrated his 70th birthday this month, which proves how raring to go he is for breaking the record.

The back-breaking challenge will see Richard complete more than 10,000 strokes within seven hour and 58 minutes if he wants to beat the record, which has stood for more than 10 years.

His efforts will raise money for five different charities, and he has so far raised over £1,800.

One of the charities is the Motor Neurone Disease Association, after one of his closest friends lost their wife to the condition last year.

Richard has a personal connection with every charity he’s rowing for – Antenatal Results and Choices (ARC), Huntington’s Disease Association (HDA), Links Sports Trust, Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) and Sheffield Young Carers (SYC) – and he’s determined to do them all proud.

Special guests at the attempt will include a Paralympic Games gold medallist and a former Sheffield Wednesday player, who will both be rowing along with Richard on the day.