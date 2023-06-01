With Sheffield Wednesday celebrating their promotion to the Championship, we’ve asked fans whether they think this could be the start of a fight up into the Premier League next season.

Last night saw Sheffield painted blue and white as the Owls paraded through the city with an open top bus to celebrate flying into the EFL Championship from League One. The club miraculously beat all the odds to get to Wembley after going 4-0 down in the first leg of the semi final, then staging the comeback of all comebacks to land a place in the final.

With the team on the up, betting site Bet365 has given odds of 10:1 on the Owls to be promoted, and 4:1 to be relegated back down to League One.

Sheffield Wednesday players got the party started as they paraded through the city. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

We asked our readers on Facebook whether they think the club could fight their way into the Premier League in the 2023/24 season, joining newly promoted Sheffield United.

We received more than 500 comments from fans and rivals – here’s what some of the readers had to say, and opinion was definitely divided.

One reader Stephen Bletcher constructively shared: “Possibly with the right recruitment. Need a lot of 'Championship standard' players in. Going to be a tough league. Stay up and become a strong stable side first.”

Christopher Dean shared some positivity, writing: “Absolutely after this season we can do anything.”

Thousands of Wednesday fans gathered in the city centre to celebrate the club's promotion to the Championship. Photo kindly submitted by Nelly Busfield

Michael Tanner added: “As much chance as anyone else! On the back of a winning mentality season who knows!”

Aran Rolley said: “On paper no, we need at least five signings I reckon to at best mid table, and to bring the average age down. BUT crazy things have happened, Luton? Sunderland? Coventry? No one predicted them I suppose.”

Stephen Earp said: “It's going to be difficult next season. Us Wednesdayites can't expect to win every game but one thing we can be is together as a club, keep focus, keep believing in who is on the pitch.”

But some readers disagreed altogether.

Jessica Blackett wrote: “No, I think they’ll be lucky to stay up in Championship, watching that play off performance I think they’ll get hammered most weeks, maybe I’m wrong.”

Steve Beastie said: “No. Simple as that, no. Everyone needs to settle down a bit. Enjoy the moment without getting carried away. I'll take 10th tbh next season. That'll do me.”

Kerrie Roebuck sadded: “Not with who’s coming down from the PL. If that’s what the club are thinking they won’t get very far. Should be concentrating on survival next season and go from there. The only reason this has come up is because the Blades are there.”