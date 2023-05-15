News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: Young supporters back the Blades at Premier League celebration parade

For Sheffield United’s youngest fans, last Thursday’s celebration parade will be a day to remember forever.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 15th May 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:51 BST

We’ve put together a gallery of how the Blades’ most adorable supporters were there to revel in their team’s promotion to the Premier League. In fact, sat on top of their mum and dad’s shoulders, they probably had a better view of the open topped bus parading their favourite players through the city than anyone else.

Photographer Errol Edwards captured hundreds of pictures from the big night – can you spot any little fans you recognise?

Sheffield United's biggest - and littlest - fans were out to see the Blades' promotion parade

1. Sheffield United's littlest fans

Sheffield United's biggest - and littlest - fans were out to see the Blades' promotion parade Photo: ErrolEdwards

Thousands of people turned out for the Sheffield United celebration parade following their promotion to the Premier League - as this astonishing photo by Errol Edwards captures.

2. Sheffield United's littlest fans

Thousands of people turned out for the Sheffield United celebration parade following their promotion to the Premier League - as this astonishing photo by Errol Edwards captures. Photo: ErrolEdwards

Sheffield United's biggest - and littlest - fans were out to see the Blades' promotion parade

3. Sheffield United's littlest fans

Sheffield United's biggest - and littlest - fans were out to see the Blades' promotion parade Photo: ErrolEdwards

Sheffield United's biggest - and littlest - fans were out to see the Blades' promotion parade

4. Sheffield United's littlest fans

Sheffield United's biggest - and littlest - fans were out to see the Blades' promotion parade Photo: ErrolEdwards

