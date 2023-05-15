Sheffield United: Young supporters back the Blades at Premier League celebration parade
For Sheffield United’s youngest fans, last Thursday’s celebration parade will be a day to remember forever.
We’ve put together a gallery of how the Blades’ most adorable supporters were there to revel in their team’s promotion to the Premier League. In fact, sat on top of their mum and dad’s shoulders, they probably had a better view of the open topped bus parading their favourite players through the city than anyone else.
Photographer Errol Edwards captured hundreds of pictures from the big night – can you spot any little fans you recognise?