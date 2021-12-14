The Blades were due to play QPR yesterday at Bramall Lane but the Sky Bet Championship clash was postponed after the visitors returned a number of positive coronavirus test results.

QPR did not specify the number of players and staff who were affected but said it had left them with “insufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture”.

Sheffield United has donated food to city charities after its game v Queens Park Rangers yesterday was cancelled (Photo: SUFC)

The Blades return to competitive action against Fulham on Monday, December 20.

Food prepared ahead of the game for fans and staff at Bramall Lane has been donated to charities to avoid it being wasted.

Roundabout and Nomad both benefited from the donations.

Roundabout is a youth housing charity which provides shelter, support and life skills to young people. It also provides emergency accommodation for the homeless.

Nomad also exists to improve access to decent, affordable housing, help people transition out of homelessness quickly and positively, and support them to develop the skills and resilience to help them avoid homelessness in the future.

Sheffield United said: “Following the suspension of our home fixture against QPR, scheduled to be played at Bramall Lane on Monday, December 13, United is pleased confirm the surplus food has not been wasted.

“Alongside our catering partners, the club have been able to contact two Sheffield-based charities to arrange the donation of food that was purchased and prepared to feed matchday staff, supporters and guests.

“To avoid any unnecessary waste, we are delighted to have been able to share this with two great local charities; Roundabout and Nomad. This food will now go to support those who need it most at this difficult time.”

United's head of operations, Dave McCarthy, added: “Although we as a club are desperately disappointed not to be hosting QPR, we are really pleased that the unused food can go to two great local causes.”

When the QPR game was postponed, the team said: “QPR have informed the EFL that, following several positive Covid-19 tests among our players and staff, we have insufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture.