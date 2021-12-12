Sheffield United vs QPR off: Bramall Lane clash postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak at QPR

QPR did not specify the number of players and staff who were affected but said it had left them with “insufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture”.

In accordance with EFL regulations, the circumstances of the postponement will be investigated and a rescheduled date announced in due course.

The Blades, who are thirteenth in the second tier, will return to competitive action against league leaders Fulham on Monday, 20 December.

Sheffield United’s Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR at Bramall Lane on Monday has been postponed after the visitors returned a number of positive coronavirus cases (photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

Sunday’s announcement is a blow to Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who would have welcomed the opportunity to make it four wins on the bounce in front of their home fans and continue their unbeaten run since he took over.

The Blades are six points off the play-offs after this weekend’s fixtures, having played one game fewer than Stoke City in sixth place.

QPR, meanwhile, are currently fifth.

They were beaten 2-0 last time out, which brought to an end their 31-game scoring streak in the Championship.

A statement from The Rs read: “QPR have informed the EFL that, following several positive COVID-19 tests among our players and staff, we have insufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture.

“The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations. A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.