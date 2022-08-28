Dangerous parking Sheffield: Police take action against hundreds of drivers, as first cases reach court
A police offensive against drivers parking dangerously in Sheffield has stepped up a gear, with hundreds of offenders being pursued.
Police warned drivers back in May that they risked a £100 fine and three points on their licence if they parked so badly it put pedestrians, cyclists and other road users at risk.
Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team has now issued an update on the progress of Operation Park Safe, as officers continue to crack down on the worst offenders.
The team revealed it had received 261 referrals from people sharing evidence of bad parking and said they had taken action in the ‘majority of cases’.
“We are beginning to see some cases go to court, which will be the ultimate test of the procedure,” said Inspector Kevin Smith.
“The operation will be reviewed for cost effectiveness and public interest after those results.
“That 261 doesn't include TORs (Traffic Offence Reports) issued by my newly trained PCSOs/PCs for dangerous parking offences they have witnessed – that figure would be north of 400.”
Rivelin Valley Road Sheffield: Nearly 50 to receive fines in post after police parking crackdown
Officers in the area still want more people to share photos and videos showing vehicles obstructing footpaths and forcing people into the road to get past.
The crackdown, using powers under the Road Traffic Act, is initially being trialled only in the north-west of the city but could be rolled out more widely across Sheffield and the rest of South Yorkshire if it is deemed a success.
For more information about Operation Park Safe and how to report dangerous parking, visit: www.southyorks.police.uk/media/9243/op-parksafe-v2.pdf.