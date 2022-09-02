In total, when it comes to the city’s mainstream infant, junior and primary schools, a total of 10 are listed on the Government’s roll of schools which have been rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the schools watchdog Ofsted.

Here, we list those 10 schools in a gallery showing all of those, and which year they received their rating.

The list does not include the special schools and secondary schools which are also rated as requires improvement in the city.

Generic pic.class classroom teaching Teachers may work hard to give our children the best education they can – but some of Sheffield's schools have been told they must improve.

Birley Spa Primary Academy was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in November 2019

Clifford All Saints CofE Primary School was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in October 2021

Concord Junior School was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in June 2019