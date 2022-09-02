Sheffield schools: The city's 10 mainstream primary schools rated ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted
Teachers may work hard to give our children the best education they can – but some of Sheffield’s schools have been told they must improve.
In total, when it comes to the city’s mainstream infant, junior and primary schools, a total of 10 are listed on the Government’s roll of schools which have been rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the schools watchdog Ofsted.
Here, we list those 10 schools in a gallery showing all of those, and which year they received their rating.
The list does not include the special schools and secondary schools which are also rated as requires improvement in the city.
