A Sheffield supermarket worker outran The Beast to win thousands on the Chase in a performance praised by host Bradley Walsh

Retail worker Richard, who locals say works at the Asda in Chapeltown, was among the four contestants on the show on Tuesday night, and left with cash in his pocket which looks set to renovate his kitchen.

The 51-year-old supermarket worker, introduced only as Richard on the ITV quiz, hosted by Bradley Walsh, walked away with £3,000 as he and two fellow contestants saw off the challenge of Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett in the final Chase segment of last night’s episode of the well known television programme.

Supermarket worker Richard, from Sheffield, on The Chase. Photo: ITV | ITV

He notched £5,000 before taking on ‘The Beast’ in his chase. He and his two fellow finalists then saw off the chaser in the final, for a share of £9,000.

Richard said when he was not working he enjoys brewing, and likes to make lager in the summer and a porter in the winter.

Asked by Bradley what he would spend his winnings on he said: “If I win, the kitchen’s in a bit of disrepair and could do with some money spending on it.”

Host Bradley Walsh was impressed and told Richard and the finalists: “That was a great performance to take the £9,000. You’ve outrun the chaser.”

Bradley Walsh is no stranger to Sheffield, having worked in the city over the years on some of his projects.

Several scenes were filmed in the city while he was one of the stars of Doctor Who, while a premiere of one of the episodes was held on The Moor.

And more recently, he has been in the city to work on Gladiators, which he hosts, which was filmed at Utilita Arena Sheffield.

He was a familiar sight in Sheffield city centre for some of the city’s businesses while the series was being recorded earlier this year.