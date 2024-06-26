Mark Labbett from ITV’s The Chase poses with employees while dining out at Miller & Carter in Sheffield
Mark Labbett, who is best known as The Beast from ITV’s game show The Chase, surprised staff at Miller & Carter as he dined out at Valley Centertainment at the weekend.
The 6ft 6” giant was photographed smiling with staff at the steakhouse on Saturday, June 22 while he waited for his table.
Natalie Lee, assistant manager, said the “lovely” star, who lives in Rotherham, has visited a few times before.
She said: “He was more than happy to have a few photos with guests and spent time with our team, happily posing for photos and enjoying his visit. We love it when he visits and can't wait to see him again soon.”
Mark Labbett was also pictured with staff while dining out at another of his favourite venues the week previous. The team at Prithiraj, on Ecclesall Road, said he visits at least once a week, and they even have a new dish, named ‘The Beast’, being added to the menu in his honour.
