The nation’s favourite Beast has been pictured with restaurant workers while enjoying a meal out in Sheffield.

Mark Labbett, who is best known as The Beast from ITV’s game show The Chase, surprised staff at Miller & Carter as he dined out at Valley Centertainment at the weekend.

The 6ft 6” giant was photographed smiling with staff at the steakhouse on Saturday, June 22 while he waited for his table.

Mark Labbett was photographed with staff at Miller & Carter at Valley Centertainment, Sheffield. | Miller & Carter

Natalie Lee, assistant manager, said the “lovely” star, who lives in Rotherham, has visited a few times before.

She said: “He was more than happy to have a few photos with guests and spent time with our team, happily posing for photos and enjoying his visit. We love it when he visits and can't wait to see him again soon.”