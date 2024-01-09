The Beast has been working out in the gym with his girlfriend, Hayley Palmer.

The Chase star Mark Labbett, who moved to Moorgate, Rotherham, in 2013, has shown off his trimmed down figure on social media - after losing a whopping 10 stone.

Sheffield United-fan Labbett, who stands at 6ft 6ins tall, previously revealed that in his past career as a maths teacher, he peaked at 29 stone, or 184kg.

Mark "The Beast" Labbett has lost 10 stone while exercising with his girlfriend. (Picture: Hayley Palmer)

Posting on social media, Palmer said: "I'm so proud of @markthebeatlabbett. He started to come to the gym with me in the mornings and he is doing so well.

"He is down to 124kg / 19.5 stone. We're planning to tone and improving conditioning."

In the clip shared on Instagram, The Beast can be seen pumping iron in the gym. From lifting dumbells to powering through the step machine, he's clearly been working hard on his new physique.

In an interview with The Sun, he said: "My lungs appreciate it - I’ve lost eight inches off my chest.