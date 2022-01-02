Sheffield artist creates new Jarvis Cocker clothing with city social enterprises - with more to come

Jarvis t-shirt modelled by Amy from Printed by Us.

Bubba 2000 is working with Blend Kitchen on Ecclesall Road and Printed By Us, which is part of the Cathedral Archer Project.

Last year Bubba 2000 collaborated with Jarvis Cocker to reproduce a limited edition sold-out screen print run of the iconic image of Jarvis that he had painted on the back of the Fat Cat pub in Kelham Island. A portion of the profits went to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

With the upcoming collaboration, that starts with T-shirts, sweater and hoodies of the same Jarvis image, both Blend Kitchen and the Archer Project will benefit from a majority share of the profits, with the garments made from a blend of organic cotton fibres and recycled plastic bottles.

Bubba 2000 Art with Jarvis Cocker.

It is hoped this will be the first in a series of ‘Sheffield Icons’ designs with images of others due to pop up on walls across the city over the coming year. Screen prints and garments will follow soon after.

Bubba said: “We will reveal each legend one at a time, but I can say we have some really big names lined up to create a truly unique range of work.

"Like me they want to be part of a really cool project that will help two amazing not for profit organisations that make a real difference in our city

"Having been an ambassador for Blend Kitchen for over a year now it’s warmed the cockles of my cynical, jaded heart to see how much good they’re doing in and for the local community, and through that times I’ve learned more about the work they’ve done in collaboration with “Printed By Us” so to me it seemed like a no brainer to all work on some projects together!”

Bubba 2000 Art, Jarvis mural at the Fat Cat pub at Kelham Island.

Terry Murphy, head of social enterprise at the Cathedral Archer Project, added: "As a brand firmly routed in Sheffield, it’s a real pleasure to reproduce a design of such a local icon, whilst supporting another fantastic local social enterprise.

"Big thanks to Bubba 2000 and Jarvis for their support.”

The T-shirts, sweaters and hoodies can be bought at printedbyus.org or bubba2000art.bigcartel.com. They are also available at Blend Kitchen or at the Printed by Us shop in Meadowhall.

Bubba 2000 Art Jarvis Screenprint.