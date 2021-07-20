Sheffield Star fan wallpapers his entire Hell's Kitchen Diner in copies of The Star

But Sheffield diner owner Michael Collins has now also discovered that we’re the best when it comes to wallpaper, too!

Michael, who runs the Hell's Kitchen Diner, on East Bank Road, has covered his dining area at the venue, which sits on the top of a railway tunnel, in vintage copies of our paper, dating back to the 1970s!

Michael managed to get hold of old copies of the paper from a dealer on the internet, and carefully pasted them to the walls. And he says his customers love it!

Staff Stacey Wild and Danielle Lowe with the Star wallpaper at the Hell's Kitchen Diner

He said people often walk around reading the stories on the walls when they visit the eatery.

He said: “With copies of the Sheffield Star, you’ve got the history of Sheffield on the walls.

"People love the Star wallpaper, especially people of a certain generation. It’s not just reading the old news – people like to look at things like the price of the cars on the old car adverts, looking at adverts for things like a Triumph Spitfire for £1,500, or the adverts for twin tub washing machines at Wigfalls.

“They also like to look through all the old listings and see the old cartoons. All the papers that I used on the walls are from the early 1970s, mostly 1971 to 1974. You get people letting their food cool down while they’re busy reading the Stars on the wall.

Michael Collins at Hell's Kitchen Diner on East Bank Road

"My regulars love it.

"I think people definitely still love The Star. We see the editor on politics live on the television these days, and she mentions Sheffield a lot.”

Those taking a look at the walls will be able to see pictures of ex-Blades stars Alan Woodward and Trevor Hockey visiting a young fan in hospital, or read why a player is ‘out of Owls clash’.

There are reports of inquests of a patient at Middlewood Hospital and a car crash death a coroner thought could have been prevented by a seat belt; and of a call for a multistorey car park to be built near the town hall extension, which was known locally as the egg box building.

The Star wallpaper at Hell' Kitchen Diner

Hell's Kitchen Diner