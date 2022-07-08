The venue is set to open in the former Priceless bargains shop on Crookes, with the work completed to get the shop ready for opening.

Pom Kitchen currently has a site on Sharrow Vale Road, which has an Australian theme.

The Sharrow Vale Road shop, which has been running since 2017, is known for its colourful treats, serving up rainbow-swirl bagels, pink milkshakes and eye-popping salads. The new Crookes shop is in a bigger building.

Signs are now in place on the glass frontage, and staff have been making final preparations to complete work ahead of opening.

Bosses say there will be some space for sit down eating, but they expect the emphasis to be on takeaways.

They also plan to have a vegan deli counter.

A spokesman today said they would be opening from this weekend.

She added: “Pom Crookes will be a cafe, kitchen and vegan deli, selling cakes, bakes and plates of delicious vegan food from our kitchen to takeaway.

“Now with our larger space we have added tonnes of exciting new additions to Pom. On the retail side we have rainbow dried flowers, fashion and home wares all sourced with a keen eye on design that sit alongside the best Vegan deli products, including artisan cheeses and freshly baked bread.

"We want the Pom Experience to be totally immersive and a really fun space to be in… who knows what the future holds?”